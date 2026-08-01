Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Salesforce by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $40,945,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $184.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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