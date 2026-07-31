Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,664,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,175,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company's stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE GE opened at $355.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.66. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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