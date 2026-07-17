Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 28,765 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,054 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $235.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $335.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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