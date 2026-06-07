WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 45,587 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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