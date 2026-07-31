First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $68.5410, with a volume of 7679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

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First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. First Business Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

First Business Financial Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Business Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. First Business Financial Services reported second-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $15.4 million, or $1.84 per share, compared with $1.44 in the first quarter and $1.35 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $46.70 million, above analysts’ $45.42 million expectation. The company also reported an 18.16% net margin and 14.60% return on equity. First Business Bank Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First Business Financial Services reported second-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $15.4 million, or $1.84 per share, compared with $1.44 in the first quarter and $1.35 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $46.70 million, above analysts’ $45.42 million expectation. The company also reported an 18.16% net margin and 14.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings also beat expectations. Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share versus its $1.54 consensus estimate and $1.35 a year earlier, reinforcing the positive earnings surprise despite differences in reported and adjusted figures. First Business Financial Services Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Zacks reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share versus its $1.54 consensus estimate and $1.35 a year earlier, reinforcing the positive earnings surprise despite differences in reported and adjusted figures. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared. Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive $0.34 per share on August 26. The payment represents an annualized $1.36 dividend and approximately a 2.0% yield, adding to the stock’s income appeal.

Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive $0.34 per share on August 26. The payment represents an annualized $1.36 dividend and approximately a 2.0% yield, adding to the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: The shares trade above both their 50-day moving average of $61.98 and 200-day moving average of $58.17, indicating strong recent momentum, although the stock is also approaching its 52-week high.

The shares trade above both their 50-day moving average of $61.98 and 200-day moving average of $58.17, indicating strong recent momentum, although the stock is also approaching its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: The August 12 ex-dividend date could create a routine price adjustment approximately equal to the dividend, which may temporarily offset some of the positive reaction to the earnings news.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James Financial set a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised First Business Financial Services from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 96,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.66.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

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