Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Up 10.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
First Quantum Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Quantum Minerals shares jumped 10.4% in midday trading, reaching $27.93, though volume was far below normal at just 461 shares versus an average of 351,080.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with recent upgrades from Deutsche Bank and TD Securities, while Scotiabank, Citigroup, and Barclays all reaffirmed bullish ratings; the stock’s consensus rating is now a “Buy.”
  • Recent earnings were mixed: the company missed EPS estimates with a loss of $0.18 per share, but revenue of $1.40 billion slightly topped expectations, and analysts still expect 0.36 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in First Quantum Minerals? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. 461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.2950.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.68 and a beta of 1.36.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Quantum Minerals Right Now?

Before you consider First Quantum Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Quantum Minerals wasn't on the list.

While First Quantum Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines