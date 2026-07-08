Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $14.66. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $15.5750, with a volume of 2,792,853 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 2.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $402,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,194,311.10. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,823,163. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,638 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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