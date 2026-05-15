Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.4620, with a volume of 186695550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here