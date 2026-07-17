FY2027 EPS Forecast for OR Royalties Decreased by Analyst

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for OR Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties' current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.27 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 78.09%.

Get OR Royalties alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OR Royalties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut OR Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OR

OR Royalties Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.74. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. OR Royalties's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OR Royalties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OR Royalties wasn't on the list.

While OR Royalties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here