GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $383.38 and last traded at $381.62, with a volume of 381961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.28.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.63.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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