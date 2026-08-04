GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 2.3% - Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $378.85 and last traded at $377.3080. 4,014,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,467,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $349.22 and its 200-day moving average is $321.22.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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