GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2.7% - What's Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $369.95 and last traded at $369.6280. 3,334,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,477,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. President Capital lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $383.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.92.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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