GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3.5% - Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,116.59 and last traded at $1,133.6540. 2,343,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,803,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,174.86.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,037.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $872.20.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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