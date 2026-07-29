GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $897.68 and last traded at $900.0280. 3,649,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,831,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $943.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,032.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.90.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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