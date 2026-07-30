GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 9.3% Higher - Here's Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $986.00 and last traded at $983.9460. Approximately 3,128,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,834,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.28.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI data-center developers are seeking reliable, dedicated power, increasing demand for GE Vernova’s gas turbines. Investors are reassessing the company as an important supplier to the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

AI data-center developers are seeking reliable, dedicated power, increasing demand for GE Vernova’s gas turbines. Investors are reassessing the company as an important supplier to the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. power grid requires substantial modernization to support rising electricity demand, including from data centers. That long-term investment theme could benefit GE Vernova’s power-generation and grid-related businesses. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The U.S. power grid requires substantial modernization to support rising electricity demand, including from data centers. That long-term investment theme could benefit GE Vernova’s power-generation and grid-related businesses. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is receiving heightened investor attention and is among the market’s trending stocks. The increased visibility may support trading interest, but the report does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova is receiving heightened investor attention and is among the market’s trending stocks. The increased visibility may support trading interest, but the report does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for GE Vernova to $24.64 from $24.81, signaling limited near-term pressure on earnings expectations. The revision is modest and remains above the current-year consensus forecast of $15.16 per share.

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for GE Vernova to $24.64 from $24.81, signaling limited near-term pressure on earnings expectations. The revision is modest and remains above the current-year consensus forecast of $15.16 per share. Negative Sentiment: Reports that AI-related turbine systems are experiencing early failures highlight execution and reliability risks. Heavy training workloads could place additional stress on already-constrained turbine capacity, potentially increasing maintenance costs or delaying deployments. AI Data Center Turbines Are Suffering Early Deaths

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,030.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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