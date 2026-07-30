Genpact (G) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.3323 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on Genpact in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Report on G

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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