Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have commented on G shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Genpact has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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