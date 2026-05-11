Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $182.9480 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.39 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 54.33%.Global Ship Lease's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.0%

GSL stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Global Ship Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Ship Lease

Insider Transactions at Global Ship Lease

In related news, insider Georgios Giannopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $296,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company's stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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