Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. Compass Point set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.83.

Get GPMT alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 28,247 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,761. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company's stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point's investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Granite Point Mortgage Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Granite Point Mortgage Trust wasn't on the list.

While Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here