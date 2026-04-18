Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE SUPV opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $856.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Further Reading

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