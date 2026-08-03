Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 89,503 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 45,566 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.32. 16,786,584 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,170,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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