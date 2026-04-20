Hitachi (HTHIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hitachi to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $19.4352 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect Hitachi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hitachi Stock Performance

HTHIY opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hitachi

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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