Free Trial
→ Read this or regret it forever (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Hitachi (HTHIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hitachi is expected to report earnings on Monday, April 27, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.21 and revenue of $19.4352 billion for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter Hitachi posted EPS of $0.24 (vs. $0.23 consensus) and revenue of $17.68 billion (vs. $16.85 billion estimate), with a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%.
  • The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion and a P/E of 22.43; analyst coverage shows a consensus 'Moderate Buy' after Nomura upgraded the shares to 'strong-buy.'
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hitachi.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hitachi to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $19.4352 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect Hitachi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hitachi Stock Performance

HTHIY opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hitachi

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hitachi Right Now?

Before you consider Hitachi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hitachi wasn't on the list.

While Hitachi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines