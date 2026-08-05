Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $278,390.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.39, for a total transaction of $278,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 483,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,609,081.53. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.65. 44,868,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,442,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $20,761,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $12,854,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,450,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and AI demand remain the main bullish catalysts. Reports emphasize that AWS growth accelerated, while CEO Andy Jassy and AWS CEO Matt Garman have argued that customer demand is supporting Amazon’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending. Analysts and investors increasingly view the capital expenditures as generating future cloud revenue rather than simply weighing on free cash flow. Amazon AWS AI demand article

Reports emphasize that AWS growth accelerated, while CEO Andy Jassy and AWS CEO Matt Garman have argued that customer demand is supporting Amazon’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending. Analysts and investors increasingly view the capital expenditures as generating future cloud revenue rather than simply weighing on free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Zoox is moving toward revenue generation. Amazon’s self-driving unit will begin charging for robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, following federal approval for commercial deployment of vehicles without manual controls. The launch provides a tangible test of whether Zoox can develop a meaningful business beyond Amazon’s core operations. Reuters Zoox robotaxi article

Amazon’s self-driving unit will begin charging for robotaxi rides in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, following federal approval for commercial deployment of vehicles without manual controls. The launch provides a tangible test of whether Zoox can develop a meaningful business beyond Amazon’s core operations. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic investments add strategic and accounting value. Amazon reported substantial non-operating income, primarily related to its Anthropic stake, while its investment in OpenAI also gives investors indirect exposure to the AI ecosystem. However, these gains are not equivalent to recurring operating earnings. Amazon Anthropic investment article

Amazon reported substantial non-operating income, primarily related to its Anthropic stake, while its investment in OpenAI also gives investors indirect exposure to the AI ecosystem. However, these gains are not equivalent to recurring operating earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable. AMZN was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy lists, and reported price targets remain above the current trading level, though the stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to execution and guidance.

AMZN was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy lists, and reported price targets remain above the current trading level, though the stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to execution and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Jeff Bezos’ planned sale of 15 million shares, worth roughly $4 billion, is an immediate overhang. The prescheduled transaction does not change Amazon’s fundamentals, but it increases near-term supply and can encourage profit-taking after the rally. CNBC Bezos share sale article

The prescheduled transaction does not change Amazon’s fundamentals, but it increases near-term supply and can encourage profit-taking after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Legal and operating risks remain. An appeals court allowed Perplexity’s AI shopping agents to access Amazon’s platform, while New Jersey separately sued Amazon over alleged antitrust violations involving delivery contractors. These developments could raise compliance costs and increase scrutiny of Amazon’s marketplace and logistics practices. Reuters Perplexity court article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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