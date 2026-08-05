Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 26,106 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 26,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $834,608.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,329,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,280,399.87. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 73,894 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,216,820.00.

On Monday, July 6th, K Charles Janac sold 125,976 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,508,681.04.

On Monday, July 6th, K Charles Janac sold 10,679 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $383,376.10.

On Thursday, July 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 192,686 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,998,355.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 10,902 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $422,779.56.

On Monday, June 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $2,443,700.00.

On Friday, May 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $2,184,000.00.

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Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 521,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Arteris from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arteris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Arteris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,500 shares of the company's stock worth $52,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 201.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 713,077 shares of the company's stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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