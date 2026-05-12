Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William George III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, William George III sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE FIX traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,017.30. The company had a trading volume of 367,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,551.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,231.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.04 and a 1-year high of $2,045.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here