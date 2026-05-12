Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,368,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session's volume of 3,547,458 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2550 and had previously closed at $6.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Inter & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Inter & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Inter & Co. announced that it is adopting the “Rule of 50” as its main operating target, signaling a focus on balancing growth and profitability over the next three years. The move suggests management is aiming for more disciplined expansion and stronger returns, which can support investor confidence. Inter Sets the Rule of 50 as the Company's North Star

Inter & Co. announced that it is adopting the “Rule of 50” as its main operating target, signaling a focus on balancing growth and profitability over the next three years. The move suggests management is aiming for more disciplined expansion and stronger returns, which can support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around the company’s digital bank growth and improving ROE reinforced the idea that Inter & Co. can continue scaling efficiently, which is a supportive backdrop for the stock. Inter Sets the Rule of 50 as the Company's North Star

Commentary around the company’s digital bank growth and improving ROE reinforced the idea that Inter & Co. can continue scaling efficiently, which is a supportive backdrop for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its price target on Inter & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00, but kept an “overweight” rating, indicating continued optimism despite a smaller valuation target. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its price target on Inter & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00, but kept an “overweight” rating, indicating continued optimism despite a smaller valuation target. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also cut its price target to $11.50, adding to the cautious analyst tone, though the rating change was not described as a bearish shift. The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Inter & Co. Inc. NASDAQ: INTR Price Target to $11.50

Goldman Sachs also cut its price target to $11.50, adding to the cautious analyst tone, though the rating change was not described as a bearish shift. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a material driver of the stock today.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.40 price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $437.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a boost from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Inter & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,446.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,510 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company's stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,927,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 891,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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