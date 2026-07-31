Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 37,963 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,396 call options.

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Western Union News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors purchased 37,963 WU call options, roughly 764% above average call volume. The activity may signal speculative interest in a recovery, although options flow alone does not establish a sustained bullish trend.

Investors purchased 37,963 WU call options, roughly 764% above average call volume. The activity may signal speculative interest in a recovery, although options flow alone does not establish a sustained bullish trend. Positive Sentiment: Western Union is targeting $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end and is investing in artificial intelligence and digital capabilities. Branded Digital revenue increased 7% and transactions rose 25%, while Consumer Services revenue grew 4%. Western Union targets $50M run-rate cost reduction

Western Union is targeting $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end and is investing in artificial intelligence and digital capabilities. Branded Digital revenue increased 7% and transactions rose 25%, while Consumer Services revenue grew 4%. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $10 to $8 and retained a neutral rating. The revised target still implies approximately 23.6% upside from the referenced $6.47 price, but the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Benzinga report

Susquehanna lowered its price target from $10 to $8 and retained a neutral rating. The revised target still implies approximately 23.6% upside from the referenced $6.47 price, but the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.37 a year earlier. GAAP EPS declined to $0.24 from $0.37, net income fell 37% to $76.7 million, and revenue decreased 1% to $1.013 billion. Western Union Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.37 a year earlier. GAAP EPS declined to $0.24 from $0.37, net income fell 37% to $76.7 million, and revenue decreased 1% to $1.013 billion. Negative Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.25-$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.2-$4.3 billion. Consumer Money Transfer revenue fell 2%, and the Americas retail business failed to improve as expected. The planned Intermex acquisition has also been delayed, postponing anticipated synergies. Western Union Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,972 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 422,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,861,908 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Western Union by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Weiss Ratings lowered Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Price Performance

WU traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,415,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,034. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Western Union has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. Western Union's payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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