IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Down 6.3% - Here's Why

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $30.8050. Approximately 48,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 234,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IperionX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IperionX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IperionX

IperionX Stock Down 4.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IperionX by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,337,343 shares of the company's stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 506,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of IperionX by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company's stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in IperionX by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IperionX by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company's stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

Further Reading

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