Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 54.0% in June

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,367,799 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 9,488,045 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,207,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

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Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10,363.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 240,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,725. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $219.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iridium Communications's payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

Further Reading

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