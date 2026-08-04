JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.31.

Get Yum! Brands alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 557,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,187. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $170.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 6,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $962,680.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,925,521.26. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sean Tresvant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $464,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $485,695.20. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,392. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,197,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,953 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yum! Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yum! Brands wasn't on the list.

While Yum! Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here