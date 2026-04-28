KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.3775) per share and revenue of $39.4390 million for the quarter.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KALV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $54,310.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 142,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,300.34. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $193,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,306.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,969 shares of company stock worth $4,536,178. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

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