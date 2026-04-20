KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells $37,649.64 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,150 shares in the company, valued at $366,993. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Piekos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Brian Piekos sold 1,767 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $27,512.19.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 703,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.22. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALV

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $24,360,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 313,205 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 917,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,003 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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