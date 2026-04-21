KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,993. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $54,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,300.34. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 263,969 shares of company stock worth $4,536,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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