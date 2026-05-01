KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Citizens Jmp to Hold

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Insider Activity

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $193,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,577 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,306.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $54,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 142,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,300.34. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,969 shares of company stock worth $4,536,178. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,360,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 1,055,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 905,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000.

Key Stories Impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Chiesi to buy KalVista in $1.9B deal

Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. KalVista stock surges 39%

Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.)

Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Needham reaffirms hold

Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk: multiple shareholder-alerts and law-firm investigations (Ademi LLP and Monteverde & Associates) have been announced questioning whether the $27.00 per-share deal is fair and whether fiduciary duties were met — these actions could delay closing, prompt a negotiated price change, or produce settlement costs. Ademi LLP shareholder alert Monteverde investigation

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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