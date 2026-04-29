KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.7350, with a volume of 32743624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

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More KalVista Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chiesi has agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion, with reported consideration of ~$27.00 per share in cash — a clear strategic exit that explains the strong upside move and creates a near-term certainty of a cash takeover if the deal closes. Italian drugmaker Chiesi to buy KalVista for $1.9 billion

Chiesi has agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion, with reported consideration of ~$27.00 per share in cash — a clear strategic exit that explains the strong upside move and creates a near-term certainty of a cash takeover if the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report KalVista shares surged ~38–39% on the acquisition news and trading volume exploded well above average — investors are pricing in the takeover premium and near-term deal payoff. KalVista stock surges 39% on $1.9 billion Chiesi buyout deal

Market reaction: multiple outlets report KalVista shares surged ~38–39% on the acquisition news and trading volume exploded well above average — investors are pricing in the takeover premium and near-term deal payoff. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted with the stated reason "News pending" ahead of the announcement, a routine market mechanism that concentrated order flow when the deal broke. (No external link)

Trading was temporarily halted with the stated reason "News pending" ahead of the announcement, a routine market mechanism that concentrated order flow when the deal broke. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Shareholder legal scrutiny: Ademi LLP has launched an investigation alleging possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the transaction, signaling potential litigation or shareholder pressure to seek a higher price or concessions. Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Shareholder legal scrutiny: Ademi LLP has launched an investigation alleging possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the transaction, signaling potential litigation or shareholder pressure to seek a higher price or concessions. Negative Sentiment: Additional class‑action investigation: Monteverde & Associates is also probing whether the ~$27 cash offer is fair to shareholders, increasing the chance of litigation or demands for improved terms. The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 38.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $193,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,306.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Nicole Sweeny sold 1,862 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,126.02. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,178. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $24,360,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 313,205 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,494,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 917,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,003 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

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