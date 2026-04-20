KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $54,310.92 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) insider Paul Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $54,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,300.34. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get KALV alerts: Sign Up

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

KALV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 703,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,639. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALV. Wall Street Zen raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KalVista Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KalVista Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here