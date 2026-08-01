Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.3125.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Kinross Gold Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow exceeded $725 million in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Kinross Reports Strong 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Free cash flow exceeded in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Kinross Provides Update on Lobo-Marte Project

Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased 67% . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Kinross Gold’s Lobo-Marte Cost Jumps 67%

Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was slightly below the $2.24 billion consensus estimate. The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that near-term sentiment is cautious even after the earnings beat.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $23.08 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 37.52%.The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the mining company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the mining company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 141,100 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here