Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.40.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 51,043 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 58.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,675,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company's stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,469 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company's stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,900,930 shares of the company's stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company's stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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