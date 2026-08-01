Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.4286.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday.

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Lincoln National Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lincoln National's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,561.70. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,051.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lincoln National

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, above the roughly $1.96–$2.00 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $4.93 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.3% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s profitability and execution. Lincoln Financial Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Lincoln Financial reported adjusted operating income of $2.24 per diluted share, above the roughly $1.96–$2.00 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $4.93 billion versus expectations of $4.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.3% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: Legacy reinsurance deal adds to the bullish reaction: Coverage indicates that a major legacy-block reinsurance transaction, together with the earnings beat, helped drive a sharp post-results increase in LNC shares. The deal may reduce legacy risk and improve the company’s financial flexibility. Lincoln National Is Up After Earnings Beat and Major Legacy Block Reinsurance Deal

Coverage indicates that a major legacy-block reinsurance transaction, together with the earnings beat, helped drive a sharp post-results increase in LNC shares. The deal may reduce legacy risk and improve the company’s financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Mizuho increased its target from $51 to $53 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $46 to $51 and also rated the shares “outperform,” signaling continued upside potential after the earnings report. Analyst price-target updates

Mizuho increased its target from $51 to $53 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target from $46 to $51 and also rated the shares “outperform,” signaling continued upside potential after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared: Lincoln’s board declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement demonstrates continued capital-distribution activity but has limited direct impact on common-stock earnings. Preferred Stock Dividends

Lincoln’s board declared semiannual dividends on its Series C and Series D preferred stock. The announcement demonstrates continued capital-distribution activity but has limited direct impact on common-stock earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some underlying metrics trailed estimates: Analysts noted that sales were below expectations, and quarterly EPS declined from $2.36 in the year-ago period despite the current-quarter beat. These factors could limit further upside if investors focus on growth quality and sustainability. Lincoln Financial Group Q2 Earnings

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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