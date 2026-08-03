Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

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Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $29.58 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,394,499.44. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the sale, the director owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,361.12. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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