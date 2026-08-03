Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $31.00. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $33.9540, with a volume of 203,386 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08.

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Lindblad Expeditions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to $199.2 million, exceeding analyst expectations. The Lindblad segment grew 16% to $129.2 million, while Land Experiences revenue rose 23% to $70.0 million. Lindblad Expeditions 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to $199.2 million, exceeding analyst expectations. The Lindblad segment grew 16% to $129.2 million, while Land Experiences revenue rose 23% to $70.0 million. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a net loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the $0.10 loss analysts expected and improved from a $0.18 loss in the year-earlier quarter. The $1.4 million net loss was $8.3 million better than last year. Lindblad Expeditions Q2 Loss and Revenue Results

The company reported a net loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the $0.10 loss analysts expected and improved from a $0.18 loss in the year-earlier quarter. The $1.4 million net loss was $8.3 million better than last year. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to $32.5 million. Net yield per available guest night increased 4% to $1,294, and occupancy improved to 91% from 86%, indicating stronger pricing and utilization.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to $32.5 million. Net yield per available guest night increased 4% to $1,294, and occupancy improved to 91% from 86%, indicating stronger pricing and utilization. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 outlook for $830 million to $860 million in tour revenue and $130 million to $140 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company also had $364.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at quarter-end, with $12 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization.

Management maintained its 2026 outlook for $830 million to $860 million in tour revenue and $130 million to $140 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company also had $364.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at quarter-end, with $12 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release does not indicate a change to the company’s full-year forecast, so future gains may depend on continued booking strength and execution against the existing outlook.

The earnings release does not indicate a change to the company’s full-year forecast, so future gains may depend on continued booking strength and execution against the existing outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows 15 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. While these transactions do not change the quarter’s fundamentals, sustained insider selling could weigh on investor sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Texas Capital lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIND

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $535,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,251.90. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $626,361.12. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 over the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 96.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,039 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,408 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 385,383 shares of the company's stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 14.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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