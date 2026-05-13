Lowe's Companies (LOW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $22.9530 billion for the quarter. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lowe's Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

More Lowe's Companies News

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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