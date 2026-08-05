Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $357.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $257.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.81.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $276.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $17.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.27 by $3.46. The company had revenue of $51.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.87 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 43.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,934,327 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,916,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,214,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,361 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $422,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings beat: MPC reported $17.73 in diluted earnings per share, well above the $14.27 analyst consensus and more than four times the $3.96 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 53.5% year over year to $51.99 billion, also exceeding expectations. Reuters earnings article

MPC reported $17.73 in diluted earnings per share, well above the $14.27 analyst consensus and more than four times the $3.96 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 53.5% year over year to $51.99 billion, also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Refining profitability surged: Net income attributable to MPC reached $5.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $8.5 billion from $3.3 billion a year earlier. Refining and Marketing generated $6.66 billion of adjusted EBITDA, reflecting multi-year-high fuel margins amid global supply disruptions. MPC second-quarter results

Net income attributable to MPC reached $5.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $8.5 billion from $3.3 billion a year earlier. Refining and Marketing generated $6.66 billion of adjusted EBITDA, reflecting multi-year-high fuel margins amid global supply disruptions. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and growth plans support sentiment: MPC returned more than $2.8 billion to shareholders during the quarter and retained $6.1 billion in share-repurchase authorization. El Paso and Robinson refinery investments entered service, while MPLX expects $2.9 billion of 2026 growth capital spending and is targeting 12.5% annual distribution growth in 2026 and 2027. MPLX growth and distribution plans

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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