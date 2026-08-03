Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a hold (c-) rating to a hold (c) rating. The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.8980, with a volume of 59349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Marcus alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marcus by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Marcus by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here