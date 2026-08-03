Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Marcus logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marcus shares hit a new 52-week high, rising to about $31.90 after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from “hold (c-)” to “hold (c).” The consensus analyst view is “Moderate Buy,” with a target price of $32.25.
  • Analyst sentiment has broadly improved, with Wedbush and Benchmark raising price targets to $34 and $33, respectively, while Zacks Research and Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to “strong buy” and “buy.”
  • Marcus reported quarterly EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.35 consensus estimate and revenue of $231.74 million, above expectations. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the stock, and the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a hold (c-) rating to a hold (c) rating. The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.8980, with a volume of 59349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marcus by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Marcus by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marcus Right Now?

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines