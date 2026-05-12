Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $18.13. Marcus shares last traded at $17.7150, with a volume of 101,155 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $544.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.78 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marcus's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In related news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $146,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,051.04. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 199,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,804. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,708 shares of company stock valued at $579,646. 16.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marcus by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Marcus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Marcus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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