Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.25.

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Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $28.96 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the company's stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Marcus

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marcus reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of $0.51 per share , up from $0.23 a year earlier and well above the $0.35 consensus estimate. Revenue of $231.74 million also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million, indicating strong operating momentum across the company. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Marcus reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of , up from $0.23 a year earlier and well above the $0.35 consensus estimate. Revenue of also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million, indicating strong operating momentum across the company. Positive Sentiment: Management said both Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong attendance and admission-revenue growth, supported by a “sizzling” box office, helped drive the stock to a multi-year high. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management said both Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong attendance and admission-revenue growth, supported by a “sizzling” box office, helped drive the stock to a multi-year high. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $23 to $34 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, while Benchmark lifted its target from $22 to $33 with a “buy” rating. The revisions reflect increased confidence following the earnings beat and current industry trends. Analyst Price-Target Revisions

Wedbush raised its price target from $23 to and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, while Benchmark lifted its target from $22 to with a “buy” rating. The revisions reflect increased confidence following the earnings beat and current industry trends. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks screen identified Marcus as a company with rising cash flows, suggesting improving financial flexibility to withstand uncertainty and fund future growth. Stocks With Rising Cash Flows

A Zacks screen identified Marcus as a company with rising cash flows, suggesting improving financial flexibility to withstand uncertainty and fund future growth. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley maintained a “neutral” rating but raised its price target from $27 to $29, implying limited additional upside at the current quotation. Marcus also trades at a relatively high price-to-earnings ratio, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in box-office or hotel trends. B. Riley Rating Update

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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