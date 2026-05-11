Mark Kidd Sells 6,000 Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $616,260.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 379.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $464,931,000 after acquiring an additional 122,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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