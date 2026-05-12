Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.96 and last traded at $164.50. 21,207,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 20,766,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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