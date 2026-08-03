Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $664.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $701.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 176.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management issued constructive growth commentary. Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 net revenue growth

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Agentic commerce is becoming a key growth narrative. The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings.

The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls.

Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern. After a roughly 59.9% five-year return, some analysts argue MA shares already reflect substantial growth expectations. With the stock trading at an elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger future growth before bidding shares higher. Is Mastercard Getting Too Expensive For Its Growth?

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA stock opened at $573.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 239.99% and a net margin of 46.34%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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