Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and six have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $653.7778.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

Mastercard Stock Down 2.2%

MA stock opened at $519.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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